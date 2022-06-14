The House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol said on Tuesday that its staff is overwhelmed by demands amid back-to-back public hearings scheduled for this month.

The committee announced that it would postpone its third public meeting scheduled for this month, originally schedule for Wednesday, offering few details behind the delay.

But Rep. Zoe Lofgren, California Democrat and member of the committee, told MSNBC soon after that the delay was due to the overwhelming demands placed on staff to churn out the videos used in the hearings.

“The staff putting together all the videos, you know, doing 1, 2, 3 — it was overwhelming,” Ms. Lofgren told reporters. “So we’re trying to give them a little room to get their work done.”

She said postponing Wednesday’s hearing is “not a big deal.”

“It’s just technical issues,” she said.

The panel began rolling out its findings after its nearly yearlong probe in a prime-time hearing on Thursday.

The panel’s aim for the hearings is to present its findings after a nearly yearlong probe determining that former President Donald Trump was responsible for the riot.

The committee announced last week that it had hired former ABC News executive James Goldson to help shape its rollout of evidence into a captivating television experience.

Witnesses for Wednesday’s hearing were expected to include several former acting attorneys general.

Committee Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney, Wyoming Republican, said last week that the hearing would focus on Mr. Trump’s plan to replace former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with Jeffrey Clark, a Department of Justice official, in the days following the election.

