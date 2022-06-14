The office of Rep. Sean Casten says the congressman’s 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, died early Monday.

“The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time,” the Illinois Democrat’s official Twitter account said.

The congressman’s office did not release any more details.

The Chicago Tribune reported that police responded to a house in the block where Mr. Casten lives just before 7 a.m. Monday “for an unresponsive 17-year-old female.”

Mr. Casten, who is pursuing a third term, faces a Democratic primary against fellow incumbent Rep. Marie Newman in a redrawn legislative district.

Both campaigns asked outlets to immediately pull down ads after reports of Gwen Casten’s death.

