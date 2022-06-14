ASHBURN — Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday he closely reviewed the First Amendment before making the decision to fine defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, telling reporters that he went forward with the punishment because of how the assistant’s comments “impacted the football team.”

Speaking before practice, Rivera called Del Rio’s comments a “distraction.”

Rivera fined his coordinator $100,000 last week after Del Rio referred to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol as a “dust-up” in an attempt to defend a tweet comparing the attack to the racial justice protests that took place in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

Rivera said he believes in the First Amendment “very strongly,” adding he spoke with Del Rio multiple times to understand the situation. He compared it to listening to Eric Reid, the former safety who took a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice when both were on the Carolina Panthers.

“The thing we all have to understand with these rights, these freedoms come [with] tremendous responsibility and we have to understand that as well,” Rivera said. “And so this is about the impact made on our football team and the distraction that it has become. And it’s a very serious question and topic but at the end of the day, it did impact us. That’s what I did what I did.”

Rivera said Del Rio addressed the team before Tuesday’s practice. He added that Del Rio again apologized for the comments and offered to answer any questions. Del Rio also met with players privately, Rivera said. “I thought it went well, and we’ll see,” the head coach said.

Rivera initially issued the fine Friday, saying the money would be donated to the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

Rivera’s response drew some criticism as some argued that Del Rio’s punishment wasn’t strong enough, while others took Rivera to task for issuing a fine at all. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson ripped Rivera as a “moron fascist,” calling Rivera’s statement “propaganda” and “flat out Maoist.”

Asked about the criticism, Rivera quickly downplayed it — interrupting the reporter to say, “That’s fine.” He pleaded for only football questions to be asked after beginning Tuesday’s press conference with opening remarks.

The goal, Rivera said, is for the Commanders and the community to “reconcile” after Del Rio’s comments. Rivera also compared the situation to how Republicans and Democrats are “trying to come together” on gun control laws, with the coach advocating for “gun safety” in the process.

At one point, Rivera was asked why he decided to fine Del Rio rather than suspend or fire the coach. It was then that the coach brought up the first amendment again.

“I respect the first amendment,” Rivera said. “I got a tremendous amount of respect for it. If you guys haven’t read it, read it. I read it again over and over for the last few days. Okay? I really truly have. I have a copy of it right now sitting on my desk.”

• Matthew Paras can be reached at mparas@washingtontimes.com.