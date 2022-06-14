Former President Donald Trump said Democrats’ only goal in holding hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol is to prevent him from seeking a second term in 2024.

“This is merely an attempt to stop a man that is leading in every poll, against both Republicans and Democrats by wide margins, from running again for the presidency,” Mr. Trump said in a lengthy statement released late Monday.

The former president hasn’t said whether he will run in 2024. But he is hoarding a campaign war chest that rose to nearly $125 million in cash on hand in a network of advocacy groups by the end of March.

Democrats on the special House Jan. 6 committee accused Mr. Trump on Monday of raising hundreds of millions in campaign contributions by misleading donors that the money would be used to litigate his claims of a stolen election.

A Morning Consult/Politico survey last week found that 53% of Republican voters said they would vote for Mr. Trump over other potential candidates if the 2024 Republican presidential primary were held now. That was down just 3 percentage points from a survey conducted before this year’s primary season kicked into high gear.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who defeated Mr. Trump in an unscientific straw poll of conservative activists at the Western Conservative Summit in Colorado earlier this month — rose from 13% to 16% in the Morning Consult/Politico survey. Former Vice President Mike Pence again finished third, with his support rising from 10% to 13%.

Mr. Trump cited the reasons he believes he is still popular in polls.

“Democrats have caused record inflation, sky-high gas prices, energy dependence on our adversaries, the education system is in crisis, illegal aliens are invading our border, the supply chain has crippled our way of life, parents can’t get baby formula, mandates have crippled businesses, and our way of life has been crushed by government regulations,” he said.

Stocks on Monday also continued their slide in 2022, with the S&P 500 entering a bear market, down more than 20% from its high at the start of the year. Stocks were mixed in early trading on Tuesday.

Mr. Trump said under President Biden, the U.S. “is being destroyed.”

“The Democrats know that I would correct all of this, and they are doing everything in their power to stop me — but we can’t be stopped,” Mr. Trump said.

The chairman of the Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, Mississippi Democrat, said Monday that the panel won’t refer criminal charges against Mr. Trump to the Justice Department stemming from the riot.

