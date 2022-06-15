Dr. Anthony Fauci has reportedly tested positive for COViD-19.

ABC News reported the test result Wednesday afternoon, adding that the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was suffering only mild symptoms.

The 81-year-old Dr. Fauci is also the chief medical advisor to President Biden. However, he is not considered a close contact to Mr. Biden.

Dr. Fauci became the face of public health two years ago as the COVID-19 pandemic spread. However, he wore out his welcome with many conservatives over his medicine-centric recommendations for social life, some of which were knowingly shaded to affect public opinion.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.