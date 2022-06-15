Republicans seeking to flip state legislative seats are targeting Democrats over the woke education agenda in public schools.

The Republican State Leadership Committee released Wednesday the third and final commercial in its “Biden Remorse” multi-state ad campaign, which shows a teacher erasing the words “math,” “science,” “reading” and “history” from a chalkboard.

“We used to teach our children the important things. But today their education is being erased,” says the 30-second spot’s narrator.

The ad then shows President Biden saying, “They’re not someone else’s children. They’re like yours when they’re in the classroom.”

The spot concludes: “Democrats are shutting parents out of schools in order to push their far-left agenda on kids. Liberal lockdowns did enough damage. And now their wokeness is even worse. Elect state Republicans to protect our kids’ futures.”

The ad is slated to air on OTT, CTV and digital platforms in blue and blue-tilting states where Republicans hope to make gains in state legislatures, including Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York and Washington.

Previous ads in the $200,000 campaign focused on skyrocketing inflation and rising crime.

“After their prolonged lockdowns weakened the educational and social development of an entire generation, Joe Biden and his state Democrat allies are determined to inflict even further harm on kids by wokifying schools and vilifying concerned parents,” RSLC Communications Director Andrew Romeo said. “State Republicans will protect our children’s futures by removing politics from the classroom, providing parents with a voice, and giving schools the support they need so they can teach the important things.”

Republicans enjoy a decided edge in state legislatures, controlling 54% of all seats nationally versus 44% for Democrats. Republican lawmakers hold majorities in 62 chambers, while Democrats control 36 chambers, according to Ballotpedia.

