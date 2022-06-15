Former “Incredible Hulk” actor Lou Ferrigno says he’s ready to smash “all the CGI” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero movies.

The retired professional bodybuilder, who starred in CBS’ “The Incredible Hulk” and several made-for-television movies in the 1970s and 1980s, says the more recent “Avengers” and Hulk films are missing some of the human qualities essential to bringing the green-skinned, comic-book character to life.

In an interview this week, he told The Washington Times that something gets lost when the mild-mannered character Dr. Bruce Banner transforms into a computer-generated version of a man-turned-beast.

“Though I appreciate the amazing visual work these artists are producing, it’s missing the raw human performance qualities that I believe only an actor can play. Especially when it comes to the Hulk,” said Mr. Ferrigno, now 70.

The Brooklyn-born actor, who recently appeared in Netflix’s “The Offer,” has hearing loss. Today, he wears a hearing aid and spends more time working as a pitchman for a cochlear implants advocacy group than he does acting.

“And I have twin grandchildren now,” Mr. Ferrigno said. “I love that I get to be fully present and engaged with them as they grow because my hearing loss held me back from doing that in some ways with my own children.”

