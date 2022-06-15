WEST STEWARTSTOWN, N.H. — A Vermont man was arrested in New Hampshire on a harassment charge alleging that he threatened to kill people if daughter was exposed to drag queen shows and transgender people at her high school.

Classes at the Canaan Public School in Vermont were canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday as a precaution, the Caledonian-Record reported.

Court documents said the 36-year-old man made threats that were captured on video Monday at a store in nearby West Stewartstown, New Hampshire. The comments were overheard by two Canaan School students and reported by a teacher to Vermont State Police.

The man was arrested in Colebrook on Tuesday and was scheduled for an arraignment on Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.