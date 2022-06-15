JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Record-high gasoline prices, coupled with rapidly rising costs for food and other goods, has begun to cripple individuals and families at the lower end of the income scale, sending them in droves to food banks and other charities.

Some people are virtually stranded at home, unable to travel anywhere because they cannot afford to fuel up their car.

Amy, a mother of two who lives in Callahan, Florida, near the border with Georgia, spent $110 Monday at a local gas station, where a gallon of regular gasoline costs $4.81. She then hit the grocery store, where she pushed her cart past many of the items her family needed because she couldn’t afford them.

She left the grocery store feeling “ripped off” — and panicked.

“We’re just very, very careful,” Amy, who did not want her last name used, said, breaking down in tears. “And it almost scares me to the point where it’s like, how high is it going to go?”

Consumer prices rose by 8.6% in May over last year’s figures, higher than economists were expecting and up from 8.3% in April. The latest numbers shattered hopes that inflation, which has been climbing for months, was finally beginning to slow.

President Biden, in a speech this week at the AFL-CIO convention in Philadelphia, acknowledged the rising costs, telling the crowd inflation “is sapping the strength of a lot of families.” But he did not take credit for the crisis and instead blamed Republicans for blocking additional federal spending and tax increases that Mr. Biden said would lower costs for working families.

Mr. Biden told the union crowd higher fuel prices were triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, pledging, “I’m doing everything in my power to blunt Putin’s gas price hike.”

Biden said he has a plan to bring down the cost of both gas and food that includes tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, convincing other countries to also release emergency oil, and exporting grain to Poland which is now trapped in war-torn Ukraine.

“It’s going to take time,” Mr. Biden said.

In the meantime, more people are turning to food banks in desperation.

On a recent morning, cars lined up with their trunks open at Authentic Impact food pantry in Yulee, Florida, a few miles northeast of Jacksonville. Volunteers loaded boxes of food while outreach coordinator John Sauer scanned statistics on his phone that showed a drastic increase in people seeking help from the pantry over the past few months, averaging a 57% increase over last year.

He blamed the rapid rise in prices for just about everything.

“There were people that were making it, month to month,” Mr. Sauer said. “And all of a sudden, with the gas prices and the groceries, they just fell off a cliff, and they come here.”

Sami Speaker, 83, a widow who lives a few miles away from the food bank, pulled up with a quarter of a tank of gas left. Mrs. Speaker said it costs $85 to fill her car and she can no longer afford soaring food prices. She now rarely leaves the house, avoiding trips to Jacksonville she used to enjoy.

“It’s getting hard for me to get gas to get the free food,” Mrs. Speaker said. “It’s gotten where I can’t go anywhere now, I just sit at home.”

Julie, a server who works at the Ritz Carlton in Fernandina Beach, said she makes decent tips, but her income is still not enough to cover rent and pay higher prices for necessities. She has come back to the food bank she relied on long ago.

“I have not come for years,” Julie said. “I make good money but it’s still not enough.”

A few miles up the road, Yulee Baptist Church is also operating a food pantry. Administrator Michelle Springer said the number of people seeking help from their food bank has increased by 25% in recent weeks.

“It’s obviously food inflation, and gas,” Mrs. Springer said. “People are just paying more for everything.”

More bad economic news arrived this week.

The Labor Department announced the producer price index, which measures the cost of wholesale goods before they make it to store shelves, rose 10.8% in May over the previous year, largely due to higher fuel costs. Consumer goods rose 1.4% percent in May, marking five months of increases.

Economists are calling for the Federal Reserve to act more aggressively to raise interest rates to rein in inflation, but others warn that acting too aggressively could trigger a recession.

The Fed meets Wednesday and is expected to raise rates by up to three-quarters of a percentage point.

On the day The Washington Times visited Mr. Sauer’s food bank, they had given away 460 boxes of food by noon and planned to remain open for another hour and a half before reopening again at 5 p.m. when more cars typically pour in.

The food bank provided food for 832 families last week and needs more donations, Mr. Sauer said.

“I think we are headed toward nothing better,” he said about the economy.

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.