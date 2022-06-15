A new PBS animated series about six children who transform into superhuman eco-warriors will air in public schools this fall as part of an effort to relieve climate change anxiety among America’s youth.

The producers of “MeteoHeroes” announced Wednesday that educational video company Adventure 2 Learning has agreed to distribute the show to 15 million children for in-school broadcasts in more than 30,000 schools in all 50 states during the upcoming academic year.

The multimillion-dollar series follows the adventures of six children who transform into climate change superheroes representing different continents and natural elements with power over the weather to fight ecological disasters.

A total of 52 seven-minute episodes will be produced for U.S. schools in addition to 26 half-hour shows for PBS as the academic year begins, according to showrunner Kenn Viselman.

“Kids are dealing with two pandemics right now, COVID and the fear that the earth isn’t going to be there when they grow up,” Mr. Viselman told The Washington Times. “This series shows they can save the world.”

Mr. Viselman, a former producer of the hit PBS show “Teletubbies” who also worked on “Thomas the Tank Engine,” has worked on more than 50 children’s television shows.

But none has sold more quickly than “MeteoHeroes,” he said. He noted that the show, which has a target audience of 4- to 10-year-olds, is airing in 145 countries.

And Sony PlayStation released a MeteoHeroes video game based on the series earlier this year.

“Whether you believe in climate change or not, you have to believe your kids are experiencing anxiety about it. This show gives them encouragement and hope of a happier future,” Mr. Viselman said.

Plans for the franchise’s expansion include a live-action feature film and an “extensive environmentally responsible merchandising program” that will include action figures, toys and an age-graded curriculum to help kids reduce single-use plastics and other environmental hazards.

But the producer said the show’s 30-minute pilot, which premiered overseas on Earth Day last year, didn’t reach PBS affiliates and the PBS Video app until this year’s April 22 holiday.

That’s because the creators chose not to air it in the U.S. during Donald Trump’s presidency, Mr. Viselman said.

“We didn’t want the show to become a political football,” he said. “I don’t think climate change should be a controversial subject matter.”

The series arrives in the U.S. amid reports that anxiety about climate change — the scientific theory that changes in weather patterns indicate a threat to the Earth’s existence — is rising among children.

The Oregon Health Authority last week released a “Climate Change and Youth Mental Health” report that said escalating wildfires, heat waves, droughts and air contamination have contributed to increased “climate anxiety” among the state’s young people.

Conservatives say progressives have stoked sadness, anger and fear of children with doomsday theories about ecological disasters destroying the planet.

“Parents shouldn’t be shocked that people pushing an agenda are exploiting children’s entertainment to do so. History is full of examples of kids’ malleable minds being targeted by those in power,” said Connor Boyack, creator of the “Tuttle Twins” conservative children’s book franchise.

The author said Wednesday that his books, which Angel Studios adapted into a popular children’s animated series, “help kids understand the world and embrace the ideas of a free society” rather than present liberal policies as solutions to the planet’s problems.

“Our work is a counteragent to the social engineering seen in projects like ‘MeteoHereos’ that spread fear and self-loathing,” said Mr. Boyack, who serves as president of the free-market Libertas Institute in Utah.

Author Lucas Miles, pastor of Influence Church in South Bend, Indiana, criticized “MeteoHeroes” as another effort by progressives to “groom” children to “love socialism, globalism, and to hate capitalism.”

“While its producer calls it age-appropriate and celebrates its ability to transform children’s environmental fears, this couldn’t be further from the truth,” Mr. Miles said.

Some PBS affiliates said the series, which is produced independently, is sure to be a hit with viewers.

“It’s part of our mission to provide programming for children that helps them understand the world around them, and MeteoHeroes is a series that can help them see their part in protecting the environment and understanding some of the bigger issues that we as adults are discussing,” said David Lowe, president and general manager of PBS’ KVIE-TV member station in Sacramento.

Lillian Vasquez, executive producer at PBS’ KVCR-TV station in San Bernardino, is confident the show will educate children and families “in an entertaining and meaningful way.”

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.