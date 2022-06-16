Border Patrol agents recorded nabbing 15 illegal immigrants in May whose names popped a flag in Homeland Security’s terrorism screening database, according to data released by Homeland Security this week that showed the free-for-all at the southern border continues unabated.

All told, 50 people on the terrorism watchlist have been apprehended by agents as they sneaked in through the southern border this fiscal year. As of April, it was just 35.

The numbers were part of a late-night press release Wednesday, which showed overall encounters with illegal immigrants hitting new records in the Biden administration, with 239,416 people nabbed — 222,646 of them caught by Border Patrol agents as they sneaked across, and the rest by officers at ports of entry.

All of the key categories showed increases, from unaccompanied juveniles, which surged 21% in May, to migrants traveling as families, which rose 8%.

Customs and Border Protection tallied nearly 12,000 people detained in its facilities on any given day in May, topping March’s previous high.

And the number of unique encounters — migrants who haven’t tried to cross in the last 12 months — also surged 15% in May, to 177,793. That is particularly worrying for border authorities who had insisted the bad numbers under Mr. Biden were artificially inflated by recidivists.

The one bright spot was drug seizures, where all four major categories — cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine — were down. Seizures, like arrests of migrants, are considered a rough yardstick of the overall flow. So the drop in drug seizures likely means fewer drugs are getting through undetected.

CBP doesn’t report its estimate for how many migrants are evading capture, but agents say it’s more than 1,000 a day.

Of the nearly 240,000 migrants who were encountered, just 42% of those were expelled under the Title 42 pandemic emergency policy, while the rest were processed under normal immigration rules — which under the Biden administration usually means being released into communities to await eventual court proceedings.

“Joe Biden’s border crisis is inhumane and is destroying communities – his open border empowers drug traffickers and criminals,” said Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, who called on President Biden. to make his first trip to the border to see first-hand “the harm and devastation he created.”

For his part, CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus pleaded with migrants to think twice before trying the journey.

“The terrain along the Southwest Border is extreme, the summer heat is severe, and the miles of desert that migrants must hike after crossing the border are unforgiving,” he said. “Our message to those who would try and gain illegal entry to the United States remains the same — don’t make the dangerous journey only to be sent back.”

The Washington Times has reached out to CBP for comment on the number of terrorism suspects.

The 15 caught in May is equal to the entire total of 2021, and more than any previous year in CBP’s published records dating back to 2017.

CBP as a whole reports encountering 242 people on the terrorism screening database (TSDB) in fiscal year 2022, which began Oct. 1.

The vast majority of those are coming through ports of entry, particularly on the northern boundary with Canada, where they pop when they present their identification and their names are run through the system.

Todd Bensman, author of “America’s Covert Border War,” an analysis of immigration and terrorism, says many of those are attributed to the same few people — perhaps a truck driver who goes back and forth regularly, and who may not even be aware authorities have him flagged in the system.

Those caught by the Border Patrol, however, present a different situation. They were sneaking across, and were only nabbed because agents were able to be there.

That raises the worrying question of how many more made it through undetected.

In late May, federal prosecutors revealed they had busted an assassination plot against former President George W. Bush and arrested an Iraqi man who they said was planning to sneak an ISIS hit squad across the southern border to carry out the killing.

The man bragged in conversations recorded by investigators that he had already helped smuggle two Hezbollah agents into the U.S., at $50,000 per person, according to court documents filed in the case.

CBP rarely releases information about specific people on terrorism watch lists who are nabbed at the borders.

Last spring, one Border Patrol sector did issue a press release on two men from Yemen captured in southeastern California, but that release was scrubbed from the web.

An agency spokesperson at the time said the release “was not properly reviewed” before posting.

The presence of terrorism suspects in the flow of illegal immigrants has long been heatedly debated.

When congressional Republican leaders last year suggested some were coming across, they were pummeled by critics and media fact-checkers who said the GOP lawmakers were blowing things out of proportion.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.