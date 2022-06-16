Judicial Crisis Network launched a digital ad Thursday calling on Democrats to stop dangerous rhetoric that’s led to the attempted assassination of a Supreme Court justice.

The 30-second ad will air in the Washington, D.C., market and highlights Sen. Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, speaking outside the high court in prior years, telling Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh “you will pay the price.”

Mr. Schumer was rallying pro-choice supporters outside the court during an earlier term when he made his remarks, but the justices are now weighing another abortion case and are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling giving women a national right to an abortion up to viability.

The upcoming ruling has led to pro-choice protesters to gather outside the homes of the conservative justices, and a California man traveled to Justice Kavanaugh’s home last week with plans to kill him.

“Tell Democrats. Your words,” the ad says. “Stop threatening judges.”

Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network, said the left is trying to intimidate the justices.

“Democrats are trying everything in their intimidation playbook in order to influence the Supreme Court’s rulings and secure their policy preferences. Their tactics threaten the justices’ safety, yet Democrats nonetheless unabashedly persevere with their dangerous political brinksmanship, encouraged by the far-left radicals in their party,” she said.

Republican senators have pushed for Attorney General Merrick Garland to take action against the protests, arguing they are an unlawful attempt to influence a sitting justice during pending litigation.

They said the political environment is becoming increasingly dangerous.

A spokesperson from the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

