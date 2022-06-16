House Democrats are eyeing implementing more gender-neutral bathrooms at the U.S. Capitol, citing the need to have a more inclusive environment for transgender and non-conforming individuals on Capitol Hill.

The move is being pushed by Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries of New York and Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark of Massachusetts. Both members are seen as potential contenders to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Implementing single-use restrooms will make a visible difference in the lives of transgender and gender non-conforming individuals, as well as other marginalized communities, including people with disabilities, older adults and parents of small children,” the two wrote to Rep. Zoe Lofgren, California Democrat, who chairs the House Administration Committee.

Mr. Jeffries and Ms. Clark said concerns over the lack of single-occupancy bathrooms have been raised by staff and visitors who come to the Capitol, including those who are members of the LGBT Congressional Staff Association.

The members cite that the Capitol is behind other federal buildings when it comes to adding more single-use restrooms, which remains limited to just one in the Longworth Building’s basement.

“For individuals working in the Cannon and Rayburn office buildings, they must leave their buildings and, in some cases, walk outside to find a safe and comfortable restroom to use,” they write.

The push comes during June, Pride Month, which celebrates inclusivity and the LGBT community.

