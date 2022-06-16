The Jan. 6 committee showed an email former Trump lawyer John Eastman sent to Rudy Giuliani requesting a presidential pardon from President Trump.

Members showed part of an email where Mr. Eastman said he decided he wanted a pardon, after the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Third, I’ve decided that I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works,” Mr. Eastman wrote to Mr. Giuliani.

The revelation supports the committee’s notion that there was a pardon list for all those involved with the plans to overturn the 2020 election, which resulted in the Capitol breach.

The committee also showed parts of Mr. Eastman’s testimony to them, though the attorney had invoked his fifth amendment right over 100 times.

Other video footage the committee showed was of White House attorney Eric Herschmann rebuking Mr. Eastman’s plan to have former Vice President Mike Pence overturn the results.

“Are you out of your f—ing mind?” Mr. Herschmann said, describing his response to the idea.

Mr. Herschmann later added with obscenity that Mr. Eastman should get a good criminal defense attorney.

“I’m going to give you the best free legal advice you’re ever getting in your life: get a great f—-ing criminal defense lawyer,” Mr. Herschmann said.

