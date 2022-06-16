Nikki Haley is headed back to the first-in-the-nation caucus state of Iowa — a visit that will add to speculation about her presidential aspirations.

The former South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations plans to attend a June 29 reception in Dubuque hosted by Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann.

Mrs. Haley is considering running in the 2024 GOP presidential race, which is expected to kick off with the Iowa caucuses, and could feature former President Donald Trump, who is teasing a political comeback.

Mrs. Haley notched a victory over Mr. Trump this week in South Carolina after Rep. Nancy Mace emerged victorious over Trump-backed Katie Arrington in the 1st Congressional District Republican primary.

Mrs. Haley backed Ms. Mace, recording campaign ads, and campaigning alongside her.

Mr. Trump sought to oust Ms. Mace after she criticized his actions on Jan. 6 and voted to certify President Biden’s victory.

Mrs. Haley, who served as a loyal member of the Trump administration before leaving in 2018, has also been critical of Mr. Trump’s post-election activity, putting some distance between the two Republicans as possible contenders ahead of the next presidential race.

