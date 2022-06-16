The Jan. 6 committee showed text messages Fox News pundit Sean Hannity sent to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, expressing his fears over how Jan. 6, 2021, would play out.

Mr. Hannity, who has largely dubbed the committee’s work as being a partisan sham, said he had concerns about former President Donald Trump’s plans to overturn the 2020 election in his favor days before the Capitol riot.

“We can’t lose the entire [White House] counsel’s office. I do NOT see January 6 happening the way he is being told. After the 6th, he should announce [he] will lead the nationwide effort to reform voting integrity. Go to [Florida] and watch Joe mess up daily. Stay engaged. When he speaks, people will listen,” Mr. Hannity said to Mr. Meadows.

Mr. Hannity went on to add that he was worried about the next 48 hours and the pressure on former Vice President Mike Pence, and reiterated his concerns of having White House counsel quit.

Mr. Hannity previously pushed back on the committee’s use of his texts, saying they were private conversations.

The texts were shown in the panel’s third public hearing this month, which is focused on Mr. Trump’s efforts to get Mr. Pence to overturn the 2020 election in his capacity as Senate president during congressional certification of Democrat Joseph R. Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Since the start of the hearings, Mr. Hannity has dismissed the committee’s investigation as a “Democratic fundraiser masquerading as a Jan. 6 hearing.”

The conservative host also blasted other news networks for airing the committee’s first prime-time hearing.

“Every single person on this committee is on record hating President Trump,” Mr. Hannity said on his show last week. “They all voted to impeach him.”

