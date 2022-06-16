America’s largest retailer has canceled Mike Lindell, to the tune of $10 million.

Walmart confirmed Thursday that it had pulled from its stores MyPillow products, a day after Mr. Lindell said his bedware was being pulled.

“While we are no longer carrying them in stores, MyPillow products continue to be available on Walmart.com,” a company spokesperson told The Hill.

Mr. Lindell had said Wednesday that he was being dropped over his continued claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

“You guys are canceling us just like the other box stores,” Mr. Lindell said he had told a Walmart executive. “Shame on you, Walmart. You’re disgusting.”

On Thursday, for a separate podcast with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, Mr. Lindell said the removal would be a “$10 million hit” to MyPillow.

He also told Mr. Bannon that he had offered to lower the price of MyPillow products for Walmart.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.