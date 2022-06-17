California Gov. Gavin Newsom is looking to antagonize his Republican opponents in a new venue — on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump’s social media platform.

The Democratic leader of the Golden State made his desire for digital sparring clear in an announcement on Twitter.

“I just joined Trump’s Truth Social. Going to be on there calling out Republican lies,” Mr. Newsom said on Twitter. “This could get… interesting.”

Upon joining Truth Social, Mr. Newsom said his first post would detail what he viewed as “America’s red state murder problem.”

“I know we’re all on this platform in search for the truth, but the truth is I’ve not been able to find a simple explanation for the fact that we have a red state murder problem,” Mr. Newsom said in a video published Thursday to Twitter.

Some Republicans took umbrage with the governor’s commentary. Tamika Hamilton, a California Republican pursuing a congressional seat, scolded the governor over his priorities.

“Crime is at all-time highs and I just paid over $6.00 a gallon for gas the other day, but I’m sure glad our Governor has the time to go troll on social media,” Ms. Hamilton said on Twitter.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.