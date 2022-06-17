China has launched its first domestically built aircraft carrier, the most advanced in its three-carrier fleet and another indication of Beijing’s interest in pursuing a naval presence beyond its own region.

Named the “Fujian” after the Chinese province, it was launched Friday during a ceremony in Shanghai, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

The Fujian uses an electromagnetic catapult-assisted launch system, similar to new U.S. Navy carriers. It is considered an improvement on the ski jump-style launch system found on China’s other aircraft carriers, the Liaoning and the Shandong.

The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is numerically the largest in the world with an overall battle force of about 355 ships and submarines, including approximately more than 145 major surface combatants, U.S. Navy officials acknowledged in their 2021 analysis of Beijing’s military and security developments.

The Fujian displaces more than 80,000 tons. By comparison, the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier displaces about 97,000 tons fully loaded.

The U.S. routinely identifies China as its “pacing challenge” and said it is shifting its military focus to the Indo-Pacific theater. In recent years, Washington has worked to develop partnerships with other countries in the region, such as Australia and India, to counter Beijing’s growing economic and military influence.

China also continues to press its claims over the self-governing democracy of Taiwan and said it would be willing to mount a military operation to control the island.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.