The House Jan. 6 committee sent Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas a letter requesting that she meet with lawmakers after news broke earlier this week that she had communicated with attorney John Eastman, who pushed to overturn the 2020 election.

Mrs. Thomas exchanged emails with Mr. Eastman, who argued former Vice President Mike Pence could have overturned the 2020 election results.

She told the Daily Caller she looked forward to talking with lawmakers. The select committee is investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“I can’t wait to clear up misconceptions. I look forward to talking to them,” Mrs. Thomas said.

It’s the second time the associate justice’s wife came under scrutiny for communicating with Trump allies.

She was previously criticized for text messages she sent to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows where she reportedly encouraged him to work to overturn the 2020 election results.

Democrats on Capitol Hill have argued her actions suggest her husband should recuse himself from any Trump-related case or election matter due to an alleged conflict of interest.

On Thursday, Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., New Jersey Democrat, went a step further and called for Justice Thomas’ resignation.

“Public confidence in our nation’s highest court is at its lowest levels in generations. The American people rightly question whether rightwing jurists in our federal courts can adjudicate the law impartially. Over the last few years, we have become numb to bad acts by powerful actors, but Clarence and Ginni Thomas have participated in one of the worst breaches of trust ever seen in our court system. Clarence Thomas cannot possibly be seen as a neutral actor but instead as a corrupt jurist who has poisoned the High Court. Clarence Thomas should have dignity and final respect for our democracy and resign,” he said.

Mrs. Thomas has previously spoken out about Jan. 6, and said she attended the pro-Trump rally but left before the violence occurred at the Capitol.

“I was disappointed and frustrated that there was violence that happened following a peaceful gathering of Trump supporters on the Ellipse on Jan. 6,” she previously told the Washington Free Beacon.

“There are important and legitimate substantive questions about achieving goals like electoral integrity, racial equality, and political accountability that a democratic system like ours needs to be able to discuss and debate rationally in the political square. I fear we are losing that ability,” she added.

Although there are recusal rules for lower court judges, there are no formal requirements for Supreme Court justices.

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.