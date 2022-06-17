Fewer Americans than ever believe in God, a new Gallup poll reported Friday morning.

The new figure of 81% of Americans who say they believe in God is down 6 percentage points from 2017 and 11 points from a 2011 poll.

But fewer than half of those who say they believe in God — 42% according to Gallup — say that God hears and responds to prayers.

Some 28% of all Americans say God hears a person’s prayers but “cannot intervene,” and 11% say God neither hears nor answers prayer.

The 2022 survey, conducted between May 2 and May 22, revealed that 17% of Americans said they don’t believe in God, with 1% saying they had “no opinion” on the question.

The decline among those who say they believe in God comes on the heels of a 2021 Gallup survey showing 47% of Americans were members of a church, the first time that number has fallen below 50%, the pollsters said.

Gallup said the demographic segments with the largest decline in faith “are also the groups that are currently least likely to believe in God” at all: The groups with the largest declines are also the groups that are currently least likely to believe in God: liberals (62%), young adults (68%) and Democrats (72%).

The polling firm said belief in God is highest among political conservatives (94%) and Republicans (92%). Gallup asserted this finding shows “religiosity is a major determinant of political divisions” in America.

Gallup said the poll surveyed a random selection of 1,007 adults 18 and older in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The survey had an error margin of 4 percentage points.

