Former President Trump’s trade adviser, Peter Navarro, pleaded not guilty on Friday to two charges of contempt of Congress.

The plea comes after Mr. Navarro was arrested earlier this month outside of a Washington airport where he was en route to Nashville. He appeared in court on Friday.

Judge Amit Mehta will oversee Mr. Navarro’s case. The former trade adviser, who previously said he would represent himself, recently retained John S. Irving to be his counsel.

Mr. Irving previously served as counsel for Republicans on the House Government Reform and Oversight committee.

Mr. Navarro is facing charges for his refusal to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee, which is investigating the 2021 Capitol riot.

Mr. Navarro claimed prosecutors had denied him an attorney, food and water as they aggressively took him to jail.

Mr. Navarro also referred to the Democrat-led panel as a “kangaroo committee,” which has an agenda to block Mr. Trump’s potential 2024 presidential nomination.

“They’re essentially acting as judge, jury, and executioner,” Mr. Navarro said. “Their mission, their clear mission is to prevent Donald John Trump from running for president in 2024 and being elected for president.”

The committee has been holding public hearings this month, unveiling their findings into their yearlong investigation into the roots of the riot.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat, who chairs the committee, said he believed Mr. Navarro had information directly relevant to the panel’s investigation into Jan. 6.

“Mr. Navarro appears to have information directly relevant to the select committee’s investigation into the causes of the January 6th attack on the Capitol,” Mr. Thompson said. “He hasn’t been shy about his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and has even discussed the former president’s support for those plans.”

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.