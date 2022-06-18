Two actors from the Netflix series “The Chosen One” are dead and crew members are injured following an accident in Mexico.

Officials said a van the crew was traveling in crashed and flipped on Thursday on a desert road near their filming location on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

Local media reported the crash on Thursday.

The Baja California Department of Culture on Friday identified the actors as Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar.

The series, which has not yet been released, is being filmed by an independent production company.

Netflix says the series is based on a comic book series about a 12-year-old boy who “learns he’s the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind.”

