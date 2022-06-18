President Biden on Saturday took a fall while on a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Mr. Biden tipped as he stopped to speak to a crowd along his route.

The Secret Service quickly came to the president’s aid, before Mr. Biden stood up and spoke with the crowd.

“I’m good,” he told reporters who asked if he was okay after the fall. He said the fall was due to trouble unclipping from the bike pedals.

Mr. Biden was wearing a helmet at the time of the fall.

After speaking with the crowd, Mr. Biden remounted his bike and rode off.

