The White House appears to be the latest public showcase for hand-wringing and complaining according to some critics. The Republican Party, in fact, has already labeled President Biden the “complainer in chief,” and questions whether such whining is justified

“According to Gallup, Americans are now the most pessimistic about the economy since 2009. But it’s the American people who need to catch a break, not Joe Biden,” noted Tommy Pigott, rapid response director for the Republican National Committee, in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

The complaints appear to be multiplying. More importantly, they also appear to be deployed as a strategic political maneuver.

“Based on press accounts and the president’s own public laments, he is dismayed at the following: bad hands he’s been dealt by the universe, the sheer number of problems he’s called upon to do something about, inadequate messaging from staff, aides who correct his gaffes, insufficiently positive media coverage, insufficiently supportive Democrats, those damn Republicans, and on it goes. As is typical with those occupying high public office, nowhere on that list is evidence of self-reflection,” points out National Review.

The Biden administration is on a “perpetual search for scapegoats,” wrote Isaac Schorr, a media and enterprise reporter for the conservative magazine who is monitoring the White House response to sky-rocketing gas prices and other energy issues.

“Everyone can see why Biden wants to blame big, bad oil barons for the disaster that has been his energy policy. It’s for the same reason that he wants to shift attention from the crisis at the border to the nonexistent crimes of Border Patrol agents: It allows him to throw red meat to his base while pinning some of the country’s most pressing issues elsewhere,” Mr. Schorr said.

“But it ain’t working. When you’re president, the buck stops with you, and a failure to recognize that immutable fact is the greatest in the long list of Joe Biden’s flaws,” he noted.

INFLATION PHOBIA

Well, here’s yet another thing that Americans have come to fear, and with good reason. The public doesn’t just fear the prospect of inflation — it dreads it, according to a new Zogby Poll which asked respondents to gauge the level of their personal inflation phobia. How bad is it? That fear is at an all-time high.

“On a scale 1-10 where 1 stands for ‘not at all afraid’ and 10 for ‘terrified’, average fear of inflation is now 7.25 compared to 6.5 in December, 6.2 observed a year ago and 5.9 in 2020. Republicans and rural residents are most worried about inflation,” wrote veteran pollster John Zogby.

As inflation itself “accelerates,” so does the fear. This is “highest point” of such fear yet, as revealed in the poll of 1,208 U.S. adults conducted May 23-24.

“The level of fear is fairly equally spread. Generation Z is now only slightly less afraid of inflation than Generation Z and Baby Boomers (6.8 vs. 7.5 vs. 7.3). The difference along party lines is more persistent (Republicans 8.0 vs. Democrats 6.8),” Mr. Zogby said.

THE GIULIANI EFFECT

Andrew Giuliani - son of “America’s Mayor” and former presidential hopeful Rudolph W. Giuliani — is waging a vigorous campaign for New York governor, where early voting is already underway for the June 28 state-wide elections.

Among many things, the younger Mr. Giuliani has vowed he will “fully fund police,” end bail reform in the Empire State, “stop the war on cops,” bolster voter ID efforts, make “historic” tax cuts, “end all COVID mandates” and other things.

The candidate has been barred from a candidate debate Monday by broadcast host SpectrumNews/NY1 because he “did not get the jab,” he says — and skipped the COVID vaccine. Meanwhile, father is supporting son as they traverse the state.

Both made a campaign appearance in Syracuse on Sunday, and will be seen together in Watertown and Utica as well. will appear together on Monday in Utica at 10 a.m. ET, an appearance that will be live-streamed at Facebook.com/AndrewHGiuliani.

“Andrew Giuliani’s unlikely campaign has remained visible and viable in no small part because of his famous last name and the continued prominence of, and appearances by, his father, formerly the mayor of New York City and a personal lawyer of former President Donald J. Trump,” the New York Times said in a recent profile of the active candidate.

“The elder Mr. Giuliani, 78, has regularly campaigned with his son since he began running for office last year, often serving as both his warm-up act and sidekick,” the Times said.

THE PALIN EFFECT

Sarah Palin’s quest to win her state’s at-large congressional seat is promising. The former Alaska governor ran against 47 other hopefuls in a special election, and emerged among the top four candidates to advance to the general election.

Her voter outreach has turned personal as she harkened back to the town of 11,000 that has long been her home.

“Thirty years ago, I first ran for city council in Wasilla because I was sick and tired of politicians putting our community last. Later, I went on to become the governor of Alaska to fight for the interests of the hardworking people in our great state,” Mrs. Palin said in a new campaign outreach to voters.

“Today, for those same reasons, I’m running for the United States Congress. There’s nothing I want more than to go to the nation’s capital and fight for you, friend. You deserve someone that will be a champion for your values and stand up for everything that makes this country so great,” the candidate said, noting that she already has won support from former President Donald Trump — calling him “one of the greatest presidents” in U.S. history.

“But I still need your support,” Mrs. Palin said.

“The special general election is just around the corner, and I desperately need your help to win. I’m going up against three other candidates, and your support will set me apart. I’m calling on you to publicly pledge your vote for me heading into the special general election on August 16th,” she advised.

POLL DU JOUR

• 67% of U.S. voters say gas prices are a major problem for them and their families; 23% say the prices are a minor problem; 9% say prices are not a problem.

• 55% say grocery prices are a major problem for them and their families; 33% say the prices are a minor problem; 12% say prices are not a problem.

• 40% say utility costs are a major problem; 41% say the prices are a minor problem; 17% say prices are not a problem.

• 38% say health care costs are a major problem; 31% say the prices are a minor problem; 30% say prices are not a problem.

SOURCE: A Fox News poll of 1,002 registered U.S. voters conducted June 10-13.

