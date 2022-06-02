President Biden will deliver a national address Thursday to call on Congress to pass measures that will address gun violence after a trio of high-profile mass shootings.

Mr. Biden will deliver his remarks at 7:30 p.m. from the White House.

“The president will deliver remarks on the recent tragic mass shootings, and the need for Congress to act to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day,” the White House said in an updated schedule.

Bipartisan negotiators in the Senate are trying to settle on provisions that can make it into law. Some Democratic items, including a ban on military-style weapons such as the AR-15, are non-starters for Republicans.

Senators see room for compromise after the horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and adults last month.

A racist gunman killed 10 grocery shoppers in Buffalo, New York, earlier in May and a patient killed his former doctor and three others at a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday.

Mr. Biden plans to leave after the speech for Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he will remain over the weekend.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.