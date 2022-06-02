House Republicans are unveiling a multipronged energy and climate plan ahead of the midterm elections, a strategy that the party hopes will win over Americans frustrated with sky-high prices at the pump and younger climate-conscientious voters.

The six-pillar agenda marks a major shift for Republicans on Capitol Hill, who for years have been without a comprehensive energy and climate road map. Republicans will market the components as pragmatic solutions to tackle some of the country’s leading pocketbook and societal issues that have garnered bipartisan support.

The half-dozen elements include: “Unlock American Resources,” “Let America Build,” “American Innovation,” “Beat China and Russia,” “Conservation with a Purpose” and “Build Resilient Communities.”

The high-level themes will center on increasing domestic energy production of all forms; permitting reform for renewable and fossil fuel projects; achieving energy independence; resource development of critical minerals and exporting more liquefied natural gas; conserving the environment; and fortifying communities against natural disasters.

Notably, it does not include any near-term solutions to blunt record gasoline prices, a silent nod to the fact that a volatile global energy market with demand that continues to outpace supply is out of the federal government’s control.

There are also no specific targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions with hopes that the private sector will lead the way in reducing such climate-changing pollution, prompting criticism from Democrats and most environmental groups that the GOP is not serious about addressing global warming.

The plan was spearheaded by an energy, climate and conservation task force established last year by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican. Rep. Garret Graves, Louisiana Republican, is leading the task force.

The American Conservation Coalition (ACC), a right-leaning environmental organization that targets young conservatives, said the strategy is an acknowledgment from Republicans that although they have the upper hand heading into the midterm elections, they need to better message themselves toward voters who are young, suburban and female.

“It’s a recognition of how important the issue of climate change is to young people across the political spectrum and politically, Republicans understand they need to be speaking about this in a proactive way,” said ACC Vice President of Government Affairs Quill Robinson. “The solutions that have been offered by the Left have been ineffective.”

Senate Republicans are not expected to put out their own plan before the midterms but have spoken favorably about the issues that their House counterparts want to address.

While Republicans and right-leaning environmental groups praised the strategy, Democrats and climate organizations aligned with them were quick to criticize it as an energy and climate plan that omits the climate portion.

“Can’t make it up: House Republicans’ strategy to address climate change calls for more drilling,” Rep. Don Beyer, Virginia Democrat, said.

James Singer, a press secretary for House Democrats’ campaign arm, noted that House Republican leadership opposed the bipartisan infrastructure package passed by Congress last year. He decried the portion of the GOP plan tackling permitting reform for large infrastructure projects.

“They just had a chance to do that and opposed it!” Mr. Singer tweeted.

The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), a non-profit international environmental advocacy group, offered a “prediction” for what the GOP road map will become.

“More fossil fuel production, with some tree planting thrown in for cover,” said David Doniger, senior strategic director of NRDC’s Climate and Clean Energy Program. “Prove me wrong.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.