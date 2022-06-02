NEWS AND OPINION:

Republicans want to know: “Where are you Mr. President?” Here’s yet another White House watch to monitor as summer gets under way.

“Joe Biden is willing to frequently travel to the beach, yet refuses to do a press interview, visit the border, take responsibility for historic inflation, or do anything to lower gas prices. Does Biden think he will find a solution for all of these crises in the sand?” asks Emma Vaughn, spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

Well Mr. Biden may find some sand dollars — not acceptable U.S. currency, at least not at the moment. Meanwhile, the president’s last formal press interview took place on Feb. 10 — that’s 114 days ago as of Friday, according to the RNC’s study of the matter.

“Biden has not visited the southern border despite promising last March to go ‘at some point.’ There is no record of Biden visiting the border in his nearly 50 years in politics,” the study said.

Other GOP forces are keeping tabs on the absences. The Republican Governors Association is now tracking the trends through a website named WhereAreYouJoe.com — which indeed asks the following question: “Where are you, Mr. President?”

The organization also launched a billboard campaign in Wilmington, Delaware, featuring eight billboards which focus on Mr. Biden’s perceived reluctance to visit the southern U.S. border.

“Every day Biden spends absent from this national security failure is another day for the deadly fentanyl crisis, human trafficking, and record number of crossings to wreak havoc on the country,” said Jesse Hunt, the group’s communications director.

But wait, there’s more.

Newsweek offered a revealing count of the president’s time spent away from the White House during his first year in office, tallying those trips in a report released Jan. 20.

“Biden is known for having great fondness of his home state, which is unsurprisingly reflected by the President’s frequent stays at one of his two Delaware homes, though he has also carried out a number of trips to the Presidential retreat in Camp David, Maryland,” the Newsweek report said at the time.

“Since taking office one year ago, Biden has taken 42 personal trips totaling 126 days. Of those, 73 have been spent in his Wilmington, Delaware, home - spread over a total of 25 trips; 16 days at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, over the course of five trips, and 37 days at Camp David over 12 different trips.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Biden will be on a lovely Delaware beach on Friday — which is also first lady Jill Biden’s birthday, according to the Cape Gazette, a local Delaware newspaper.

A MIGHTY IMPRESSIVE LIST

The U.S. has committed approximately $5.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the Biden administration arrived, including $4.6 billion since the beginning of Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24 said the Defense Department in a fact sheet released this week.

U.S. security assistance committed to Ukraine includes — and this is a sample from a lengthy list — over 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; over 6,500 Javelin anti-armor missiles; over 20,000 other anti-armor weapons; over 700 Switchblade tactical unmanned aerial systems; 108 155mm howitzers and over 220,000 155mm rounds; 90 Tactical Vehicles to tow 155mm howitzers; 15 tactical vehicles to recover equipment; 20 Mi-17 helicopters; 200 M113 armored personnel carriers; over 7,000 small arms; over 50 million rounds of small arms ammunition; 75,000 sets of body armor and helmets; 121 Phoenix Ghost tactical unmanned aerial systems; C-4 explosives and demolition equipment for obstacle clearing; night vision devices, thermal imagery systems, optics, and laser rangefinders; chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear protective equipment; medical supplies, electronic jamming equipment and field equipment, and spare parts.

“The United States also continues to work with its Allies and partners to identify and provide Ukraine with additional capabilities to defend itself,” the Defense Department said.

The indefatigable and often amazing C-SPAN offers a dozen intriguing podcasts, covering books, presidents — all easily accessed at CSPAN.org/podcasts. Let’s consider C-SPAN’s “The Weekly” podcast — which features political recordings from the past 40 years of politics. And the current episode?

“There are people in Congress whose job it is to specifically provide prayers — the chaplains. In this episode we hear prayers offered by chaplains opening the House and Senate following mass shootings in America’s schools, dating back to Columbine High School in 1999,” the public affairs network advises Inside the Beltway.

The episode is now available at CSPAN.org/podcasts — found under “The Weekly” heading.

And speaking of episodes, The Washington Times’ own Martin DiCaro — host of the twice weekly “History as it Happens” podcast — will be featured on C-SPAN’s American History TV later this month.

His guest will be Catholic University historian Michael Kimmage, who will discuss the history of U.S.-Russia relations and the road to war in Eastern Europe.

• 51% of U.S. adults are “uneasy” about President Biden’s ability to deal wisely with an international crisis; 82% of Republicans, 57% of independents and 23% of Democrats agree.

• 90% of those who voted for former President Donald Trump and 19% of those who voted for Mr. Biden also agree.

• 30% are “confident“ in his approach; 11% of Republicans, 25% of independents and 58% of Democrats agree.

• 6% of Trump voters and 62% of Biden voters also agree.

• 18% are not sure whether they are uneasy or confident; 7% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 19% of Democrats agree.

• 4% of Trump voters and 19% of Biden voters also agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted May 28-31.

