The Biden administration is planning to sell to Ukraine four drones capable of firing Hellfire missiles after having scrapped a plan for transferring Polish MiG-29 jet fighters to Ukrainian forces in their war against Russia.

The plan to sell the MQ-1C Gray Eagle unmanned aerial systems (UAS) has been under review at the Pentagon for weeks, according to Reuters, which cited three sources familiar with the deal.

Kyiv has been using smaller, shorter-range drones since Russia invaded the country in late February.

The Gray Eagle, the Army’s version of the better-known Predator drone, can carry up to eight Hellfire missiles and can fly for more than 25 hours at a time. The General Atomics-built drones also can be used to collect battlefield intelligence.

The deal could be scuttled by Congress. If it goes through, it would mean an advanced U.S.-made aerial weapons system would be striking Russian targets on the battlefield for the first time since the invasion.

Teaching someone to operate the Gray Eagle normally takes several months, but a plan to expedite training for Ukrainian troops already familiar with drones has been proposed in recent weeks.

The Hellfire missiles will be provided by a future Presidential Drawdown Authority once the training on the drones has been completed, Reuters said, citing sources familiar with the arrangement.

