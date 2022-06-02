The Biden administration on Thursday announced a slate of new sanctions against Russia, targeting the financial networks that the country’s elites use to hide and move money for luxury purchases.

The ramped-up punishments on Moscow for the attack on Ukraine included sanctions on individual oligarchs with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The U.S. also imposed export controls on 71 companies, blocking them from obtaining technologies used by the Russian military to wage the war.

“President Putin’s war against Ukraine is also an attack on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, enshrined in the UN charter,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. “Ukraine is fighting valiantly to defend its people and independence with unprecedented assistance from the United States and countries around the world. The United States will continue to support the people of Ukraine while promoting accountability for President Putin and those enabling Russian aggression.”

Russian oligarchs who were sanctioned on Tuesday include God Nisanov, one of the richest men in Europe with close ties to several Russian officials. Also sanctioned is Evgeny Novitsky, another Russian elite with ties to Mr. Putin’s government.

Others who were slapped with sanctions include Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The European Union, United Kingdom, Japan, Australia and New Zealand have already sanctioned Ms. Zakharova.

The State Department also penalized Alexey Mordashov, one of Russia’s wealthiest billionaires, along with his wife and two adult children. In addition, four of his companies are being designated, including Severgroup, a billion-dollar investment firm with holdings in engineering, tourism, media and finance.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.