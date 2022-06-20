President Biden on Monday said a stop in Ukraine is unlikely when he visits Europe and the Middle East in the coming weeks.

He said while he has not written off visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in person in Ukraine, but his final decision will depend on whether “it causes more difficulty for Ukrainians” and “whether it distracts from what’s going on.”

He told reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he is spending the federal Juneteenth holiday, that it was “not likely” he would stop in Ukraine during his trip.

“I have been meeting with Zelensky – I talk to him three, four times a week. But I’ll be heading to Germany, and I’m going to Spain, I’m going to Isreal, and I’m going to Saudi Arabia for a larger meeting of the community there. And then I’ll be coming home probably, direct,” said Mr. Biden.

Mr. Zelenskyy has called on Mr. Biden and other world leaders to visit Ukraine as the country continues to battle Russian forces. Mr. Biden has not committed to doing so.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Mr. Zelenskyy in Ukraine in April.

Several European leaders have made visits to Ukraine in a show of solidarity.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has held two in-person meetings with Mr. Zelenskyy since the Russian invasion in February, including a surprise visit to Kyiv last week.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.