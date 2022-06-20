Texas Republicans adopted a platform over the weekend that denies the legitimacy of President Biden’s win in 2020, chastises Sen. John Cornyn for working on a bipartisan gun deal and calls homosexuality “abnormal.”

The 40-page document says fraud in key metropolitan areas impacted the last election — days after the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot aired testimony from members of former President Donald Trump’s inner circle, who said many of the fraud claims were bogus and groundless.

“We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States,” the Texas GOP platform reads. “We strongly urge all Republicans to work to ensure election integrity and to show up to vote in November of 2022, bring your friends and family, volunteer for your local Republicans, and overwhelm any possible fraud.”

The platform also objects to any tightening of gun laws in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting in which 19 children and two adults were killed.

It specifically objects to raising the purchasing age for some firearms to 21 and red flag laws that allow authorities to seize guns from persons deemed dangerous.

And it adds a “rebuke” of Mr. Cornyn and eight other Republicans who are part of the negotiations.

Mr. Cornyn, Texas Republican, last week said that bipartisan negotiators encountered obstacles when translating the deal’s loose framework into legislation.

“There are a couple of issues that need to be settled before we can reach an agreement,” said Mr. Cornyn, a lead GOP negotiator.

Fault lines have emerged over the proposal’s incentives for states to adopt red flag laws and its broadening of restrictions on gun ownership for people accused or convicted of domestic violence.

The Texas GOP signaled it isn’t interested in the final product.

“All gun control is a violation of the Second Amendment and our God given rights,” the document states.

Another part of the Texas GOP platform delves into gender identity and gay rights.

“Homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice. We believe there should be no granting of special legal entitlements or creation of special status for homosexual behavior, regardless of state of origin, and we oppose any criminal or civil penalties against those who oppose homosexuality out of faith, conviction, or belief in traditional values,” the platform reads. “No one should be granted special legal status based on their LGBTQ+ identification.”

The Texas GOP also said it will “oppose all efforts to validate transgender identity” and no doctor should prevent the natural progression of puberty and opposed the use of taxpayer dollars for gender-affirming procedures.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this year said state officials should investigate parents who let their transgender kids receive gender-affirming procedures after state Attorney General Ken Paxton deemed it child abuse.

The Texas GOP platform contrasts with recent actions by Mr. Biden, who signed an executive order last week directing the Health and Human Services Department and Education Department to address state laws that “target transgender children and their parents by banning access to medical care and support at school.”

“I don’t have to tell you about the ultra-MAGA agenda attacking families and our freedoms,” Mr. Biden said at the White House signing ceremony. “Three hundred discriminatory bills introduced in the states across this country.”

