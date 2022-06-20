An estranged child of Elon Musk has filed a petition to legally change gender and both given and family names, citing disdain for the Tesla entrepreneur.

According to a report Monday at TMZ, male-born Xavier Musk filed a petition in April, a day after turning 18, to legally change names to Vivian Jenna Wilson.

It wasn’t all about being legally recognized as a trans woman either, according to the reasons given on documents filed with Los Angeles County Superior Court.

“Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” the petition states.

A hearing on the request to change names is set for Friday, the celebrity-news site reported.

The 18-year-old not only wishes to change from a male to a female given name, but also to adopt the surname of mother Justine Wilson.

The Canadian author was married to Mr. Musk from 2000 to 2008 and had six children with the tycoon.

Neither Mr. Musk nor his child has said anything public about their relationship or gender transition.

But TMZ pointed out that in December 2020, Mr. Musk tweeted that “I absolutely support trans but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

