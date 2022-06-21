Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday said his wife received “sexualized texts” from Trump supporters after he rebuffed calls to overturn his state’s 2020 election results.

Testifying at a hearing before the House Jan. 6 committee, Mr. Raffensperger blamed “radicalized” Trump fans for the repulsive text messages.

“After the election my email, my cell phone was doxed and so I was getting texts all over the country, and then eventually my wife started getting texts and hers typically came in sexualized texts, which were disgusting,” he said.

“You have to understand that Trish and I — we met in high school. We’ve been married over 40 years now and so they started going after her I think just to probably put pressure on me,” he said.

Mr. Raffensperger, a Republican, was in the national spotlight days before the Capitol riot when, in a phone call, he rebuffed Mr. Trump’s request to “find 11,780 votes” for him. A recording of the Jan. 2, 2021, phone call was obtained the following day by The Washington Post.

Georgia’s election officials certified President Biden’s win in the state by an 11,779 margin after counting the votes three times.

Mr. Raffensperger said people also broke into his daughter-in-law’s home as part of a pressure campaign by Trump supporters when he refused to reverse Georgia’s vote count.

“My son has passed and she is a widow and has two kids and so we’re very concerned about her safety also,” he said.

The committee heard testimony by Mr. Raffensperger and other elections officials on Tuesday to build the case that Mr. Trump continued his pressure campaign to overturn the election, despite knowing that it could potentially spark violence against state and local officials.

Tuesday’s hearing marked the fourth in a series of public appearances this month to unpack the committee’s findings from a nearly yearlong investigation.

