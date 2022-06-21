State and local election officials on Tuesday told the House Jan. 6 committee that they suffered the backlash from President Donald Trump’s supporters who blamed them for his loss in the 2020 election.

The committee zeroed in on the threats and harassment against a mother and daughter who were working the polls in Georgia during the 2020 election.

“It’s turned my life upside down,” said Wandrea Moss, a Georgia elections worker. “I no longer give out my business card. I don’t transfer calls. I don’t want anyone knowing my name. I don’t want to go anywhere with my mom because she might yell my name out over the grocery aisle or something. I don’t go to the grocery store at all. I don’t go anywhere at all. I’ve gained about 60 lbs. I don’t do nothing anymore.”

Ms. Moss’s mother, Ruby Freeman, said she also was a target of hate from Trump supporters.

“There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere,” Ms. Freeman said. “Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States target you? The president of the United States is supposed to represent everyone, not to target one. But, he targeted me, Lady Ruby. A small business owner, a mother, a proud American citizen who stood up to help Fulton County run an election in the middle of a pandemic.”

Mr. Trump accused the two women of rigging the election for President Biden by bringing in “suitcases” of ballots on election night.

The duo was also featured in a video referred to by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani as a “smoking gun” for voter fraud that took place.

State and federal investigators, however, determined the two did nothing improper.

Rep. Adam Schiff, California Democrat who led the hearing, said: “One of the things that I find most disturbing is how these lies discourage longtime election workers from [continuing to do their work.]”

Mr. Trump’s rapid response team responded by posting news coverage and footage of Trump electors being harassed and also receiving death threats, as the hearing went on.

“The J6 committee will never mention the harassment of GOP electors for President Trump,” Trump War Room tweeted.

The committee will hold its next public hearing on Thursday.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.