A pair of grocery stores decided to pull beer koozies and other items depicting eagles and Thomas Jefferson wielding a military-style weapon after customers complained about the patriotic messages in the wake of mass shootings.

One customer complained to Harris Teeter about Freedom Series items that said “Give me liberty or give me death” and “America, love it or leave it.”

The store said it put a recall request in place once the customer brought it to their attention.

“We appreciate your concern,” it said.

A shopper in North Carolina complained to Kroger about a drink sleeve that depicted Jefferson with a copy of the Constitution, some advanced weaponry and the message: “Arms Change, Rights Don’t.”

“110 Americans die every day from gun violence and most recently children, educators, health care providers, and family members were killed in mass shootings. Please remove them,” the customer tweeted.

Kroger said it would tell managers about the removal request, prompting the inevitable backlash from others who said the stores were being too sensitive and should stop “giving in” to those who complain.

“Ban assault coozies!” one user wrote.

