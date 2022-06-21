The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed a British documentary filmmaker who had access to President Trump’s inner circle in the weeks leading up to the 2021 attack on the Capitol.

The committee demanded in the subpoena that Alex Holder hand over raw footage he obtained “pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 election,” interviews conducted with key members of the administration, and any footage taken on the day of the attack.

The subpoena, which the committee issued last week, was first reported by Politico on Tuesday.

Mr. Holder, who was working on a project about the Trump reelection campaign in the weeks leading up to the attack, said in a statement that he is fully cooperating with the committee and has “dutifully handed over all the materials the committee has asked for.”

“When we began this project in September 2020, we could have never predicted that our work would one day be subpoenaed by Congress,” he said. “As a British filmmaker, I had no agenda coming into this. We simply wanted to better understand who the Trumps were and what motivated them to hold onto power so desperately.”

The committee has, on several occasions, leaned on filmmakers and journalists to fill in the gaps throughout its nearly yearlong investigation.

In December, freelance photojournalist Amy Harris sued the committee over its subpoena of her phone records. She said the subpoena violated the longstanding legal protections for journalists.

In the months leading up to Jan. 6, Ms. Harris had been covering the Proud Boys and was present as members of the group stormed the Capitol. Several of her photographs from Jan. 6 were published in major publications, including The Washington Post and the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“These protections reflect a paramount public interest in the existence and maintenance of a vigorous, aggressive and independent press capable of furthering a robust, unfettered debate over controversial matters and are based on the firm recognition that effective newsgathering depends significantly on journalists’ ability to secure the confidence and trust of their sources,” her complaint said.

The committee also showcased testimony from Nick Quested, another British documentary filmmaker who filmed members of the Proud Boys during the Capitol riot, in its primetime hearing earlier this month.

Before giving public testimony, Mr. Quested participated in closed-door interviews with the committee and handed over footage to the panel.

The committee on Tuesday is holding its fourth hearing in a series of public appearances which the panel kicked off this month to unpack its findings.

Republicans, who nearly unanimously oppose the committee, accuse Democrats of staging the hearing to smear Mr. Trump and the GOP and to distract from the party’s failure to address inflation and other issues more important to voters.

Mr. Trump has said the committee is a “kangaroo court.” He said the sole aim of the committee is to bar him from running in the 2024 presidential election.

On Friday, Mr. Trump called the committee members “con artists” at a conference hosted by the Faith and Freedom Coalition.

“There’s no clearer example of the menacing spirit that has devoured the American left than the disgraceful performance being staged by the ‘Unselect Committee,’” Mr. Trump said.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.