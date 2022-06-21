Missouri Republican Senate candidate Eric Greitens on Tuesday brushed aside the blowback he has received about a campaign ad he released this week that urges voters to join him on a hunt for RINOs, or Republicans in Name Only.

Mr. Greitens, a former governor who resigned in 2018 amid a sexual scandal, described the criticism he has received over the ad as “faux outrage.”

“I don’t think there is a real person in Missouri who thinks about it literally — no one,” Mr. Greitens said Tuesday on “The Marc Cox Morning Show.” “What you are seeing is a bunch of faux outrage from leftists and RINOs.”

In the ad, Mr. Greitens and men in tactical gear are shown outside a house as he whispers, “The RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice.”

The group proceeds to break down the front door and throw a flash-bang grenade inside before entering the home.

“Join the MAGA crew,” Mr. Greitens said. “Get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”

Mr. Greitens has not been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who has stayed on the sidelines in the race.

Facebook responded by removing the ad from its platform, saying it violated the company’s rules against violence. Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, meanwhile, said he has been in contact with the Missouri Highway Patrol and hopes “that former Gov. Greitens finds the help he needs.”

“Anyone with multiple accusations of abuse toward women and children should probably steer clear of this rhetoric,” said Mr. Rowden, a Republican.

Mr. Greitens said his ad has generated a “tremendous wave” of interest in his candidacy from people who embrace his RINO message.

He said people who say they are outraged lack a “sense of humor” or are RINOs who “don’t like to be held to account for their failures.”

“We knew that liberals lost all sense of humor and now it is clear that RINOs have as well,” he said.

Mr. Greitens has been running strong in the deep field of GOP contenders that also includes Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Rep. Vicky Hartzler.

The primary is Aug. 2.

