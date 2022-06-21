D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser won the Democratic primary for her office on Tuesday, securing her path to a third term as the city’s chief executive.

Ms. Bowser, who defeated two D.C. Council members and a neighborhood activist in the primary, will face Republican nominee Stacia Hall in November’s general election.

“DC is my home,” Ms. Bowser tweeted earlier Tuesday. “I’m the only candidate [fighting] for more police officers and to keep the progress going in our schools.”

Her closest opponent was Trayon White, who currently represents Ward 8 on the city council.

At-large council member Robert White and activist James Butler were also on the ballot. (Robert White and Trayon White are not related.)

With 62% of votes reported, Ms. Bowser had 38,256 votes, or 51.4% percent, followed by Trayon White with 28,258 votes, or 38%. Robert White had 6,755 votes, or just 9.1%, even though a recent poll the progressive candidate had commissioned showed him closely trailing Ms. Bowser.

Ms. Bowser’s candidacy was tested by issues like education, affordable housing and rising crime that’s plagued the city.

The mayor’s signature plan to fight the crime wave was a pledge to hire hundreds of police officers and offer incentives to retain hundreds more.

Overall crime in the District rose 20% since last year, with homicides seeing a 3% uptick.

Typically, the winner of the Democratic primary goes on to win the general election in the deep-blue District.

Ms. Bowser, 49, would be the second mayor in the city’s history to win more than two terms in office. The late Marion Barry served four terms in the 1980s and 1990s.

