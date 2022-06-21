Elon Musk’s praise of Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to have improved the Florida governor’s odds of becoming the nation’s next president.

Mr. Musk, the richest man in the world, recently teased the idea of voting for Mr. DeSantis in the 2024 race for the White House, and subsequently, the Republican’s odds of winning the GOP presidential nomination jumped to 5-2 (+250) from 3-1 (+300) and becoming commander in chief climbed from 5-1 (+500) to 9-2 (+450).

“When Elon Musk makes a surprising statement or strokes a few keys on the computer, stocks can plunge, crypto can moon and politicians can reap,” SportsBetting.ag said in a press release. “That’s exactly what happened when Musk recently said that he would probably vote for Ron DeSantis in the 2024 Presidential Election, should the Governor of Florida run.”

Mr. Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX owner, made waves in an online discussion this month when he was asked whether he plans to vote in the GOP presidential primary after saying he voted Republican for the first time in his life when he cast his support behind Mayra Flores in a special election in South Texas.

Asked whether he plans to vote in the GOP presidential primary, Mr. Musk responded “TBD.” Asked who he was leaning toward, he said, “DeSantis.”

For his part, Mr. DeSantis has brushed aside talk of the 2024 presidential race, saying he is focused on his re-election race in Florida this year.

Here are the presidential odds from SportsBetting.ag:

Top 5 Republican Nominee Odds

Donald Trump -110

Ron DeSantis +250

Mike Pence +800

Nikki Haley +1600

Mike Pompeo +2200

Top 5 Presidential Odds

Donald Trump +250

Joe Biden +450

Ron DeSantis +450

Kamala Harris +1100

Mike Pence +1400

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.