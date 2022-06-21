By Ryan Lovelace - The Washington Times - Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Elon Musk grew closer to completing his takeover of Twitter on Tuesday when the company’s board unanimously recommended that shareholders approve the social platform’s sale to the billionaire. 

The anticipated $44 billion deal received the full backing of the company’s board, according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 

“The Twitter Board unanimously recommends that you vote: (1) ‘FOR’ the adoption of the merger agreement,” the regulatory filing read. 

Twitter shares rose approximately 2% during trading on Tuesday to $38.55, which remains far below the $54.20 per-share offering made by Mr. Musk earlier this year. Investors would profit by approximately $15 per each share of Twitter they own if the deal closed now. 

— This article is based in part on wire service reports.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.

Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide