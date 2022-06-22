An Air Force airman is in custody in connection with an April 7 attack on an American base in Syria that wounded four U.S. personnel.

Officials with Combined Joint Task Force-Inherent Resolve initially said the explosion that rocked Green Village in eastern Syria was the result of indirect fire — either a rocket or mortar barrage.

They later concluded it was the result of charges that were left at an ammunition holding area and a shower facility on the base.

U.S. officials now say the attack may have been an inside job.

An airman now assigned to a stateside base was arrested on June 16 as part of an ongoing inquiry conducted by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Army’s Criminal Investigations Division.

“After reviewing the information in the investigation, the airman’s commander made the decision to place him in pretrial confinement,” Air Force officials said in a statement.

Air Force officials declined to provide further information about the airman, including his name, until charges are filed.

