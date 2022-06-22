Weed cafes are catching on in more parts of California.

Although more than 60 percent of municipalities in the Golden State don’t allow marijuana sales, the Los Angeles Times reported that the city of Ojai is looking to let customers smoke, vape and ingest marijuana products on-site at its three recreational dispensaries.

“Who doesn’t want to, you know, smoke a joint or two in a hot tub with cucumbers on your face?” Bob Solomon, a U.C. Irvine professor who studies cannabis law, told DNYUZ.com.

DNYUZ reported that Port Hueneme became the first city in Ventura County to legalize cannabis lounges earlier this year.

It joined West Hollywood, San Francisco and Palm Springs as places that provide a retail location where patrons can indulge in their weed consumption.

But there’s a chance that the restrictions adopted by Port Hueneme could be applied to Ojai as well.

Those include operating on a membership-only basis to limit the number of customers, only allowing people to consume cannabis that is purchased on-site and prohibiting people from consuming both tobacco and alcohol at the same time, according to the Ventura County Star.

DNYUZ said that there are also some legal hurdles to overcome. California law doesn’t allow smoking indoors, and employees are protected from working in smoke-filled environments in the state.

It’s expected to be several months before the city of Ojai decides on cannabis lounges.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.