Republican contenders for Michigan governor are making hay with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s referring to “menstruating people” in a state Democratic Party discussion on how to protect a woman’s right to abortion.

Ms. Whitmer said she is mulling options if the Supreme Court overturns the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that granted a national right to the procedure.

“Number one: I have the constitutional ability to bring a lawsuit to protect constitutional rights of people of Michigan,” she told a Zoom event hosted by the state Democratic Party. “So I brought a lawsuit on behalf of all the menstruating people in Michigan — 2.2 million. And another tool I have is to go straight to our state Supreme Court.”

Republicans vying in an August primary to take on Ms. Whitmer in November reacted swiftly, saying the term seems to erase the existence of women.

“Has the left gone insane? I mean really. Menstruating people? Drag queens in every school? This is not normal behavior. Someone needs to check the Democratic Party. It’s starting to seem like COVID was more like mad cow disease,” businesswoman and GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon told Fox News Digital.

Another candidate, Pastor Ralph Rebandt told Fox the comment was evidence of a “moral collapse in our society,” while businessman Kevin Rinke said, “Governor Whitmer and her entire administration have shown they are on the extreme, fringe left when it comes to every issue.”

Ms. Whitmer made the comment while responding to questions about an initiative from Reproductive Freedom for All. The group is pushing to amend the state constitution so that access to abortion is protected if the court overturns Roe.

The proposal will appear on the ballot if the group can gather sufficient signatures by July 11.

