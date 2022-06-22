A Delaware state judge ruled this week that Dominion Voting Systems‘ defamation lawsuit against Fox News’ parent company, Fox Corporation, can proceed, rejecting a request to dismiss the lawsuit.

The ruling comes less than a week after a separate defamation lawsuit against Newsmax was also given the green light.

“The Court finds that Dominion has adequately pleaded facts supporting a reasonable inference that Fox Corporation proximately caused Dominion’s alleged injury. The allegations supporting proximate causation overlap with those supporting direct liability,” wrote Judge Eric M. Davis in his 25-page opinion issued Tuesday.

The voting machine company, a Delaware corporation, argued Fox executives knew claims about fraud during the 2020 election were false, but allowed the network to broadcast the allegations in order to please Trump supporters who were Fox viewers.

Fox, though, has argued the statements were not defamation and were protected under the “fair report” privilege and as opinion.

Judge Davis also allowed Dominion’s defamation lawsuit against Newsmax over allegations of 2020 election fraud to continue in an opinion issued last week.

Dominion launched defamation lawsuits seeking billions in damages after some media outlets broadcast allegations from pro-Trump allies that the 2020 election was fraudulent, in part blaming the company’s voting machines for incorrect tallies in favor of President Joseph R. Biden over former President Donald Trump.

Representatives from Fox and Newsmax did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the allegations.

