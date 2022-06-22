Nearly a third of registered voters said if a state banned abortion, that would make it a less desirable place to live, according to a new poll.

Six in 10 voters told the USA Today-Suffolk University poll that a state-issued abortion ban wouldn’t affect the desirability of where they live, though 31% said it would have a negative impact and 5% said it would make the state a more attractive place to reside.

The poll found that 61% of people oppose overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling granting a national right to abortion, 28% support overturning it and 11% are undecided.

Roughly 51% said there should be a national policy on abortion, and 40% said it should be left to the states.

The Supreme Court is poised to release an opinion that could overturn Roe, effectively turning abortion rights and limits over to the states.

A leaked draft opinion by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. showed the court’s conservative majority was poised to overturn the landmark decision, which would trigger heavy restrictions on abortion in some red states.

The court’s decision could have political ramifications in the midterm elections. Democrats facing heavy losses in November are hoping to drive their base to the polls by accusing the GOP of taking away a woman’s right to choose.

Nearly 20% of respondents told the USA Today-Suffolk poll they would be more likely to vote because of a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe, while 1% said they’d be less likely and 77% said it would have no impact.

The poll was conducted June 12-15 among 1,000 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1% percentage points.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.