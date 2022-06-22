The Obamas and their Higher Ground production company have inked a new deal with Amazon’s Audible.

Bloomberg News reported that the new partnership marks the end of the Obamas’ three-year relationship with audio streaming giant Spotify. Bloomberg previously reported that the Obamas wouldn’t be renewing their deal with Spotfiy in April, citing differences in strategy.

“At Higher Ground, we have always sought to lift up voices that deserve to be heard — and Audible is invested in realizing that vision alongside us,” former President Barack Obama said in an Audible news release.

In that same release, former first lady Michelle Obama said: “We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell at Higher Ground, and there’s no one we’d rather write our next chapter with than Audible.”

Higher Ground is known for producing “The Michelle Obama Podcast” and Mr. Obama’s multi-hour conversation with rock icon Bruce Springsteen, titled “Renegades: Born in the U.S.A.”

But according to TechCrunch, tensions between the Obamas and Spotify cropped up with their competing visions for projects.

The Obamas wanted to participate in limited series and use their production company as a platform for other creators. Spotify, meanwhile, wanted Mr. and Mrs. Obama to be featured on shows that spanned at least several months.

Higher Ground produced five shows for Spotify during the companies’ partnership that started in 2019.

