Radical pro-choice extremists have claimed responsibility for attacks on two pro-life pregnancy centers in Michigan as vandalism surges ahead of an anticipated Supreme Court ruling on abortion.

An anonymous Tuesday post on Abolition Media said that the vandalism targeting the Lennon Pregnancy Center in Dearborn Heights and the Pregnancy Care Center in Redford were carried out by “a gang of criminal queers.”

“On the night of 6/19 a gang of criminal queers smashed the windows of two fake abortion clinics in the greater Detroit area leaving the messages ‘if abortion isn’t safe, neither are you’ and ‘fake clinic,’” said the post. “Jane will have her revenge.”

The last part was a reference to Jane’s Revenge, an anonymous radical group that has taken responsibility for a wave of attacks, starting with a May 8 fire at the Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison.

The post included a photo of graffiti on the exterior walls of the Lennon Center that said, “If abortion isn’t safe neither are you!”

The Lennon Pregnancy Center, which offers free parenting classes, ultrasound tests and pregnancy testing, closed after the attack and plans to reopen Thursday.

“Every window and door along the front face of our building was smashed as well as the building being spray painted with graffiti. Four additional side windows were also smashed in on the sides of the building,” said the center in a Facebook post.

“This reckless destruction was directed at our pregnancy resource center, but also has affected the printing business that shares our building,” said the center social media post. “We are saddened and discouraged by this act of violence, but we will continue to provide free assistance to the women and men that come to us in need of basic help for their children.”

The Pregnancy Care Center in Redford had its windows smashed and exterior wall spray painted with the message “This is a Fake Clinic” and “Jane,” as shown in photos posted by Live Action News.

The facility, which provides assistance to pregnant women and mothers, will be closed the rest of the week.

Police are investigating the attacks on the centers, both in the Detroit area.

Gary Hillebrand, president of the Lennon Center board of directors, said that “nothing remotely like this” has occurred in the 30-year history of the organization, which serves about 100 clients per month.

“We’ve also reported this to the FBI because it looks like the other Jane’s Revenge incidents,” he told The Washington Times.

Pro-abortion terrorist group claims to have attacked two Detroit-area pregnancy centers https://t.co/14mzHi37hk — Live Action News (@LiveActionNews) June 21, 2022

Right to Life Michigan president Barbara Listing said the attacks added to “the long list of centers that have been vandalized or even bombed since the U.S. Supreme Court Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization draft opinion was leaked.”

“The violence and barbarity that pro-abortion groups have succumbed to must stop,” said Ms. Listing. “These attacks need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

She also urged pro-choice groups like Planned Parenthood, Reproductive Freedom for All, and the American Civil Liberties Union to condemn the attacks.

“Pro-abortion activists often argue that pro-lifers don’t support women or children after birth, while also destroying these centers that do all of that and more on a daily basis,” Ms. Listing said.

At least 30 pro-life facilities have been targeted since Politico published on May 2 the leaked Supreme Court draft indicating that the court has a majority to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion nationwide.

An opinion in Dobbs is expected any day. A Roe reversal would place states back in charge of making laws and policies on abortion.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.