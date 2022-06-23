Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who denounced former President Donald Trump’s election fraud claims, said he would vote for him again in 2024 if he runs.

Mr. Bowers, who testified this week before the House Jan. 6 committee, justified his support by saying he was satisfied with Mr. Trump’s presidency before the 2020 election.

“If he is the nominee, if he was up against Biden, I’d vote for him again,” said Mr. Bowers, a Republican. “Simply because what he did the first time, before COVID, was so good for the country. In my view, it was great.”

He added that he campaigned with Mr. Trump for his first campaign but reiterated that the former president’s stolen election claims were wrong.

“I just think it is horrendous. It’s terrible. The result of throwing the pebble in the pond, the reverberations across the pond, have, I think, been very destructive,” Mr. Bowers said.

His comments come after he spoke of his refusal to decertify Biden electors in Arizona, a swing state that Mr. Trump accused of being mired in voter fraud.

The Jan. 6 committee will hold another hearing on Thursday.

