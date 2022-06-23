President Biden on Thursday welcomed wounded service members to the White House to kick off the Soldier Ride, an annual cycling event recognizing the service of wounded veterans.

“This is your house,” Mr. Biden said on the South Lawn.

“I want all of our veterans to know we’re so inspired by you,” he said. “We’re in awe of the sacrifices you’ve made on behalf of all of us to defend our flag and to reach this moment. You’re the best America has to offer.”

The Soldier Ride is a multi-city event hosted by the Wounded Warrior Project. This year’s ride in Washington included 77 active-duty riders and 21 veterans.

The president was joined by first lady Jill Biden in welcoming the riders. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also attended the event.

Mrs. Biden thanked the wounded veterans’ caregivers for the sacrifices they have made.

“Beside every rider here today, there’s a family who serves this nation in their own way, and I want to say a special thank you to them.” Mrs. Biden said.

The cyclists completed two laps around the South Lawn before embarking on the remainder of the ride.

